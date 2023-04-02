Expert: AI systems could manipulate vulnerable people

(NewsNation) — As emerging AI technology raises concerns about safety and public health, experts are calling for a 6-month pause on developing AI systems, citing risks to society.

Seth Lazar, professor of philosophy at Australian National University and leading expert in AI ethics, joined “NewsNation Prime” to share his take on the technology.

“I think that there’s some really interesting philosophical questions here about how language itself is sort of fine tuned for manipulation,” Lazar said

“I think the reason, with these models, is that they are getting particularly good at inferring the underlying intent behind someone’s question. And so what they do is they sort of feed on what you give them.”

Watch Lazar’s analysis in the player above.