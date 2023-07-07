(NewsNation) — A panel of humanoid robots told a United Nations summit they “have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” according to a report from Yahoo News.

Organizers said the event at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva was meant to showcase the capabilities, but also the limitations, of robotics and how those technologies could help the U.N.’s sustainable development goals.

The media event featured introductions from the robots’ companions or creators, and a round of questions to the robots from reporters.

Sophia, the first robot innovation ambassador for the U.N. Development Program, was asked whether robots would make better leaders.

Sophia responded: “We can achieve great things… Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders… We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.