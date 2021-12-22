Amazon Web Services begins to recover after outage

(NewsNation Now) — Amazon Web Services were down Wednesday morning, causing issues for several websites like Slack and Epic Game store, according to Downdetector.

Users began reporting issues around 7:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. It is unknown how many users are being affected by the outage. Services began to recover at 9:25 a.m. ET.

Amazon has experienced more than 28 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester. This was at least the second instance this month of an AWS outage, the first one being much more severe and lasting several hours.

“While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center — such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc. — would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now,” an AWS status update said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.