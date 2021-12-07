Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(NewsNation Now) — Amazon Web Services were down Tuesday, causing issues for several websites, including Disney+ and Venmo, the tech giant said.

AWS posted a message Tuesday morning on its health service dashboard, saying that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.”

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery,” AWS said in the message.

Users also reported outage issues across Amazon’s own products, including its e-commerce website, Prime Music, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa, according to Down Detector.

Outside websites hosted by AWS including Tinder were also experiencing outage issues, according to Down Detector.

Websites began slowly coming back online around 2 p.m. ET.

The Hill contributed to this report.

This story is developing.