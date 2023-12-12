Nearly half of American teens on social media ‘almost constantly’: Study

(NewsNation) — Many American teenagers have admitted to using social media “almost constantly,” a new study from the Pew Research Center found.

Despite new attention to TikTok and its impact on kids, data shows that it’s not even the most popular social media platform among teens.

According to the report, the number of teens who use the internet “constantly” has almost doubled to 46% since 2015.

But it’s not all bad news. There is a lot of good when it comes to teens using social media.

“It not only provides true entertainment, but it also is a real resource for kids who are interested in finding information and knowledge and insights about things,” Karen North, a clinical professor of communication at the University of Southern California, said. “Unlike a lot of the other platforms, YouTube has really taken its place as an inquiry-based or curiosity-based information source where people can find in-depth discussions and debates about topics that interest them.”

The report surveyed nearly 1,500 teens and found that 93% use YouTube, 63% use TikTok,

60% use Snapchat and 59% use Instagram.

The report also demonstrated a decline in the use of Facebook and X.

In terms of gender differences, teenage girls were more likely to use Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat; while boys were more likely to use YouTube, X and Reddit.

The report comes amid several pending lawsuits filed against social media companies accusing them of endangering young users.

Just last week, New Mexico’s attorney general filed a lawsuit accusing social-media giant Meta of creating a breeding ground that is conducive to child predators.

Meta has refuted the allegations and emphasized it has implemented policies and practices that safeguard young users.

Several social media platforms have put safeguards in place like limited screen time and parental-oversight options such as curfews and content recommendations.

The report also showed the stark disparity among teens who do not have social media access, making it difficult for them to complete their homework.

Only 10% of the teens surveyed said they do not have access to a computer.

A good tip for parents is to ask not just how their child’s day was, but how their day was online.