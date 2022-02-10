Apple AirTags raise more stalking concerns

(NewsNation Now) — Apple AirTags are supposed to help you keep track of your stuff, but they’ve become a creepy tool for stalkers from coast to coast who are using them to track unsuspecting individuals.

“It says your current location can be seen by the owner of this item. And it showed everywhere I went that night and it had a red dot showing that location,” said one Louisiana victim.

Apple once again said Thursday that they are beefing up security on the devices and trying to stop what they call “unwanted tracking.”

“Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies,” the company said. “Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.”

Apple said they have also helped law enforcement track down perpetrators.

An Elon University student in North Carolina claimed she was tracked for five hours.

Police combed through her car looking for an AirTag.

“She actually came back the next day so we could search her car better in the daylight,” police said. “We could not find it that time, either. We didn’t know if it was on her car, on her person, maybe in her purse. We don’t know for sure.”

If you get an alert on your phone or think you are being tracked, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If you feel that your security is being threatened, don’t hesitate to contact local authorities. Let someone look at your car, your surroundings and your stuff to see if they can find what is causing that alert,” said technology expert Ron Pierce.