(NewsNation Now) — Apple is planning to roll out a new feature that would allow iPhones to dial 911 automatically if the user is in a car accident, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Apple plans to introduce the feature called “crash detection” next year for iPhones and Apple Watches, according to reports.

Kelso said the technology should be advanced enough to distinguish the difference between dropping your phone on a hard surface and a car crash.

“Apple’s done their research. They’ve monitored about 10 million scenarios and out of that about 50,000 people have called 911 after a car crash,” Kelso said. “So the big tech company thinks that they’ve got it nailed down as to if you’ve dropped your watch, or if you’ve been in a serious accident.”

Kelso said G-Force technology would register if you had been thrown during an accident. Kelso said users shouldn’t be concerned about privacy concerns with this, especially if the technology could save lives.

“Your smartphone can track you anywhere,” Kelso said. “I think more people will look at this because this is a feature that is used to help people as opposed to trying to collect data in order to sell targeted advertising to you.”