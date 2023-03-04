(NewsNation) — Good things come to those who wait!

Marguerite Richards created a TikTok account with the goal of promoting her dad’s novel.

The account ended up going viral, and Lloyd Devereux Richards became a No. 1 bestselling author on Amazon 10 years after publishing his first novel.

“I’d never seen TikTok before, Lloyd, the Vermont father of three, said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” “My daughter showed me all these comments and how many people responded to a video she took (that) I wasn’t even aware of. I was overwhelmed, but it was so wonderful. I can’t tell you how much it changed me.”

Published by Thomas & Mercer in Nov. 2012, Lloyd’s novel “Stone Maidens” didn’t initially gain much traction. Now more than 65,000 copies have been sold.

“From TikTok sensation Lloyd Devereux Richards comes the heart-pounding story of FBI agent Christine Prusik as she attempts to unmask a serial killer who leaves a calling card with a terrifying connection to her own haunted past,” the description for the book reads.

The first TikTok that Marguerite made, which is pinned at the top of the page, has been viewed nearly 50 million times and has over 10 million likes.

Marguerite had no idea the account would take off.

“It’s been amazing beyond all expectations,” she said.

Seeing the interactions on TikTok has given Lloyd “tremendous hope for our country.”

He said that determination is key for aspiring writers.

“It’s a really hard business to get a book published. You have to just believe in yourself and keep moving forward with a story. Work hard, and you never know,” he said.