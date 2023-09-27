The CIA is building its own ‘ChatGPT-style’ AI tool

FILE – The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on April 13, 2016. President Joe Biden will visit the CIA at a time when his administration’s support for Ukraine has pushed the normally secretive intelligence agencies into the limelight. Biden on Friday will commemorate the CIA’s 75th anniversary since its founding after World War II. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(NewsNation) — The CIA is reportedly launching its own “ChatGPT-style” AI tool to search through vast troves of public data for clues in investigations.

The new feature will be similar to OpenAI’s popular chatbot and will give analysts better access to open-source intelligence, according to Bloomberg.

The tech was developed by the CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise division and will be available across the 18-agency U.S. intelligence community, including the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We’ve gone from newspapers and radio, to newspapers and television, to newspapers and cable television, to basic internet, to big data, and it just keeps going,” Randy Nixon, director of the division, told Bloomberg. “We have to find the needles in the needle field.”

With the tool, intelligence analysts will be able to see the original source of the information they’re viewing and ask questions of the machine to get sourced answers.

Nixon said it wouldn’t be available for policymakers or the general public but added that the agency closely follows U.S. privacy laws.

It’s unclear what model the CIA will use to underpin the tech or how the agency will protect information from leaking, Bloomberg noted.

The effort is part of a broader push to make the U.S. a global leader in artificial intelligence, specifically to compete with China.