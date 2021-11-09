Comcast Xfinity outage reported across country

(NewsNation Now) — A Comcast Xfinity outage reportedly affected customers throughout the country Tuesday morning with users in Pennsylvania, California and Illinois reporting problems.

In a tweet to a customer in Yorkville, Illinois, Xfinity Support acknowledged the outage and said in part, “We are aware of the current issue and are working quickly to get you back up and running. Services should be restored shortly.”

The cause of the outages was unknown. Customers complained on Twitter of the timing and length of the outage.

Customers can sign into their account to check for local outages here.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.