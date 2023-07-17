Common Sense to review AI products’ suitability for kids

(NewsNation) — Common Sense Media, the nation’s renowned nonprofit dedicated to kids and technology, unveiled Monday its plan to create an AI ratings and reviews system.

The initiative aims to assess AI products on various dimensions, including responsible AI practices and suitability for children, specifically targeting products utilized by kids and educators.

“We must act now to ensure that parents, educators, and young people are informed about the perils and possibilities of AI and products like ChatGPT,” said James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media. “It is critical that there be a trusted, independent third-party rating system to inform the public and policymakers about the incredible impact of AI.

A recent poll conducted by Common Sense Media and Impact Research unveiled a significant parental demand, 82%, for a reliable rating system that can assess the quality of AI programs such as ChatGPT.

Yet, 77% of parents surveyed expressed an interest in AI-powered educational tools to aid their children’s learning. However, 40% report being aware of a trustworthy source of information to gauge the appropriateness of AI for kids.

The nonprofit noted that it’s developing its AI ratings and review systems with input from esteemed experts in the field of AI.