Companies using ‘bossware’ to track attendance: Data

(NewsNation) — As companies mandate employees return to the office, there’s a renewed focus on surveillance technology like “bossware.”

Bossware” is a surveillance technology that allows employers to keep tabs on workers, often without them knowing.

Accounting firm EY released its third annual Future Workplace Index, which revealed ways in which employers are collecting data to “maximize and optimize office space.”

The responses ranged from badge swipes to numerous sensors. Here’s the percentage of employers in the survey using each method to track what EY calls space utilization:

  • 51% – Wi-Fi
  • 47% – Badge swipes (in and out)
  • 44% – Artificial intelligence (AI) technology
  • 35% – Digital cameras
  • 24% – People-counting sensors
  • 24% – Presence detection sensors
  • 24% – Internet of Things (IoT) foot traffic sensors
  • 22% – Badge swipes (in only)
  • 22% – Occupancy sensors
  • 16% – Under-desk sensors
  • 14% – Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-based sensors
  • 2% – None
  • 1% – Other

The third annual EY Future Workplace Index “offers an eye-opening window into the ongoing evolution of the workplace and real estate during the past year.”

Just 1% of EY respondents reported that full-time remote work is in effect, a drop decreased from 34% in 2022.

