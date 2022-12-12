Could EVs be the end of AM radio?

(NewsNation) — Carmakers are dropping AM radio for many new electric vehicle models due to electromagnetic interference that disrupts the receptions of AM signals and causes static, a report from The New York Times said.

Oregon Sen. Ed Markey called on automakers to leave AM radio alone and even wrote a new letter to 20 car manufacturers requesting that they keep AM radio in electric vehicles.

Brian Winnekins, the owner of WRDN radio in Durand, Wisconsin, joined “Morning in America” to talk about the significance of AM radio and why it is still important.

“We’re concerned for our consumers, our listeners, that they’re going to lose their ability for free over-the-air local radio. And that’s why we’re still very important — along with that emergency information,” Winnekins said.

Winnekins explained that AM radio is important for local communities to get their daily news, emergency information and community events.

