Critics raise concerns over Amazon’s palm-to-pay system

(NewsNation) — A new way to pay could be in the palm of your hand.

Amazon is rolling out its new payment technology to hundreds of Whole Foods stores across the country, taking cashless payment to a new level with the option to pay with a scan of your palm.

Customers can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device and it scans the veins under their skin. The device detects your unique map of veins and links it to your Amazon One profile, completing the payment.

Though similar to the face-ID technology used to open smartphones, the data received about a consumer’s palm is actually stored in the cloud.

This storage of data is causing some critics to raise privacy, security and human rights concerns when it comes to any kind of biometric tracking.

A handful of states have or are considering legislation to regulate the use of biometrics in the public sector.

Meanwhile, Amazon is already facing a class action suit over their “Just Walk Out Technology” at some of their Amazon Go stores in New York. The suit is alleging the company did not properly notify customers that it was tracking and collecting their biometric information.

Amazon has not responded to requests for comment, but other states are expected to evaluate the safety of the technology.

Amazon is roughly halfway through its rollout, with 200 Whole Foods locations already outfitted with the technology.

This pay-by-palm system also exists in some Panera Bread locations, baseball parks and NASCAR raceways and retailers.

Amazon says the technology is safe because unlike a credit card or password, it can’t be duplicated or stolen.