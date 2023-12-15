Are customizable smart cars the future of the auto industry?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, automakers are adding customization features and smartphone-like technology to lure buyers in.

Manufacturers like Mercedes and BMW are adding things like customizable ambient lighting or cars where the exterior can be customized and changed using digital ink.

But improvements aren’t just looking to add personalization, but hoping to make consumers’ lives easier with things like in-car payment, similar to an Apple Wallet.

Like smartphones, smart cars would require system updates, and another new feature involves creating ways to get those updates over the air instead of requiring drivers to take their cars to a dealer each time a new upgrade comes out.