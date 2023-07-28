DoorDash reportedly testing AI chatbot

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash reports quarterly financial results reports quarterly financial results Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/File)

(NewsNation) — Food delivery giant DoorDash Inc. is reportedly testing an artificial intelligence-based chatbot in an effort to speed up ordering and help customers find food options.

The new system, called Dash AI, is already being tested in a limited capacity in some markets, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The program would reportedly allow customers to get personalized restaurant recommendations by using basic text prompts.

Bloomberg highlighted some of the questions users could ask the AI system:

“Can you show me some highly rated and affordable dinner options nearby?”

“What’s a place that delivers burgers that also has really good salad options?”

“Where can I get authentic Asian food? I like Chinese and Thai.”

With Dash AI, DoorDash would become the latest company to leverage AI to enhance its services.

Instacart, a grocery delivery company, launched its own AI search tool powered by ChatGPT back in May. The “Ask Instacart” feature provides users with customized food recommendations and cooking tips.

“From decisions about budget and dietary specifications to cooking skills, personal preferences, and so much more, Ask Instacart can help customers answer all of their food questions,” the company said in a blog post.

Uber Eats is also testing new technology that could offer a glimpse into the future. In May, the company expanded its partnership with Serve Robotics and is deploying 2,000 sidewalk delivery robots in markets across the U.S., TechCrunch reported.

DoorDash currently controls 65% of the meal delivery market, with Uber Eats at 23%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure.