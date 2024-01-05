Drone deliveries set to expand in 2024

(NewsNation) — Drones are going mainstream this year, revolutionizing deliveries from stores to consumers’ front doors.

Thanks to updated regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration, companies like Zipline, Amazon and Walmart are expanding their drone delivery services. Even Chick-fil-A is testing drone delivery at select locations nationwide.

Walmart has drone delivery in 37 stores across six states, while Zipline serves more than 4,000 health centers and more than 45 million people worldwide.

“You’re going to be doing the dishes and you’re going to be excited to see a parachute box land in your backyard with ultra precision with the goods that you ordered,” said Kim Lear, the head of new markets at Zipline.

Each company will have its own workflow with some drones being piloted and others operating autonomously. It’s important to note that autonomous delivery drones must have a licensed drone operator overseeing the delivery.

The skies may appear crowded from the ground with delivery drones joining airplanes and helicopters, but experts say there’s no reason to worry about more collisions.

Drones occupy “what’s colloquially known as low altitude airspace — so, blade of grass to 400 feet, although they can fly higher and certainly there is certain use cases which require them to fly higher,” said Lisa Ellman, executive director of the Commercial Drone Alliance.