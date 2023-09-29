EEOC sues Tesla over alleged workplace racial harassment

(NewsNation) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing electric carmaker Tesla.

The EEOC alleges Tesla violated “federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and by subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment.”

The agency alleges offenders at the company “bandied slurs and epithets openly” around work areas and vehicle production lines. It also alleges supervisors and managers witnessed this conduct but did not intervene.

The EEOC quotes one Black employee as alleging that after they reported their displeasure with the harassment, “I started getting written up for every little thing that was acceptable before, like listening to music while working.”

The complaint focuses on Tesla’s Fremont factory, which is one of two locations where the carmaker assembles cars for the U.S. market.