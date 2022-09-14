(NewsNation) — Electric vehicles are taking center stage at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

It’s Detroit’s first auto show since 2019. President Joe Biden plans to take a trip there to highlight automakers’ increasing shift to electric vehicles and billions of dollars in new investments in battery plants.

One hybrid model, the Aviator plug-in by Lincoln, that was featured at the show goes for $68,000.

More futuristic models are being explored at the auto show as well — including concepts for an autonomous car, also by Lincoln.

“This is really our vision of the next 100 years, so it really gives us an opportunity to explore what is possible with autonomous travel, EV technology, and really opens up doors and opportunities for us,” Ryan Niemiec, Lincoln interior design chief, said.

The vehicle concept NewsNation was able to see could drive itself and open its interior space, although an actual autonomous vehicle is still likely a ways away, Niemiec acknowledged.

“It really redefines what travel is all about,” he said.

Reuters contributed to this article.