Elon Musk continues to help Ukraine get online

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk is continuing to use his vast technological resources to help Ukraine stay online even as the Russians close in.

He’s sending another shipment of Starlink internet terminals, designed to connect to his vast satellite network into the country. This will allow Ukrainians to connect to the internet no matter where they are.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted to Musk, thanking him for “supporting Ukraine in words and in deeds.” He also hinted at future collaborations with Musk after the conflict, saying that the two had discussed possible space projects.

Last week, Musk sent antennas to Ukraine to help areas connect to the Starlink satellites. These compact devices can be erected just about anywhere, providing connectivity in war-ravaged areas.

While SpaceX, Musk’s company, is putting additional focus on cybersecurity, Musk has warned Ukrainians to use the technology with caution. Russia is a known home of hacker networks and infamous for its cyberattacks.