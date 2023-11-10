Many Americans are considering an EV for their next car: survey

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Brand new Tesla cars sit parked at a Tesla dealership on October 18, 2023 in Corte Madera, California. Electric car maker Tesla will report third-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — While demand for electric vehicles has started to slow down — due in part to rising costs and high interest rates — a new survey suggests a plurality of Americans are considering an electric vehicle as their next car.

The survey, conducted by BlueLabs Analytics, finds 10% of Americans say they will definitely choose an EV as their next car, and 28% said they may choose an EV for their next car. Three percent already have an EV and would purchase another.

Meanwhile, 39% said they do not plan to choose an EV for their next car. An additional 21% said they would not buy or lease a vehicle.

Partisanship was tied to consumers’ stated purchasing decisions, with 56% of Democrats saying they definitely or might choose an EV as their next car and just 19% of Republicans saying the same.

Regional geography, though, also made a difference. Twenty-eight percent of Republicans living in urban areas said they definitely or might choose an EV for their next car compared to just 8% who live in rural areas.

Hispanic Americans are most likely to consider an EV, with 15% saying they are definitely going to purchase one for their next car.

