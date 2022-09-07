F-35 deliveries halted over the use of a Chinese part

(NewsNation) — Deliveries of F-35 fighter jets, flown by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, have been suspended after it was found that a Chinese-made part was being used in the plane.

The plane’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, discovered a turbomachine produced by Honeywell used in the building of the aircraft was made in China. Pentagon officials were subsequently informed and deliveries of the airplane were ceased.

Flight operations of the F-35 are not impacted by the Chinese part, an alloy used in the magnet of a turbomachine pump.

“The magnet does not transmit information or harm the integrity of the aircraft and there are no performance, quality, safety, or security risks associated with this issue and flight operations for the F-35 in service fleet will continue as normal,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

An investigation is now underway to see if Lockheed Martin violated the Buy American statute by utilizing the Chinese part.

This is not the first instance of trouble to strike the American F-35 fleet. In July, the plane was grounded after ejection seat issues were discovered and a shortage of spare engines led to plane repairs taking longer than expected.