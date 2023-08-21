Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Direct Relief provides medical supplies to Maui wildfire survivors
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
The US cities where fires threaten the most homes
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
After Hilary, 3 tropical storms form in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Hilary poses an extra risk to California’s homeless
Video Icon
Video
‘Stay home’: Hilary brings massive floods to Southern California
Video Icon
Video
Over 1K flights canceled due to Tropical Storm Hilary
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
How much could you get from Facebook settlement?
Facebook users are eligible for a settlement in a class-action lawsuit
The case revolves around data privacy rights
Payout amounts will be based on several factors
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Aug 21, 2023 / 09:58 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Ohio teen convicted of murder in fatal car crash gets 15 years to life
Video Icon
Video
5 recalls in 4 weeks: All the things from Trader Joe’s you should toss
Why don't pickle jars say 'pickles' on them?
Video Icon
Video
People of Maui need ‘cash’ and ‘communication’: Lahaina resident
Video Icon
Video
Why this state quarter could be worth thousands
Video Icon
Video
Thousands of tarantulas to 'migrate' in Colorado
Video Icon
Video