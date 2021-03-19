Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

This picture taken on 05 October, 2020 shows logos of US social networks Facebook, Instagram and mobile messaging service WhatsApp on the screens of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southwestern France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Reuters) — Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

“Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we’ll update you when we can,” Facebook’s gaming unit said in a tweet.

We've restored service. If you continue to have issues going live, or see issues on a stream, please either contact support ( https://t.co/dj6GEjPbBp ) or report directly from the stream. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/czPg4W5Zqu — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) March 19, 2021

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

