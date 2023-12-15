New FCC rules close robocall loophole

(NewsNation) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday adopted new rules to close the “lead generator” robocall loophole that has resulted in people becoming inundated with unwanted calls.

One of the new FCC rules makes it clear that lead generators and comparison shopping websites must get consumer consent to receive robocalls and robotexts one seller at a time. This is rather than having a single consent apply to multiple telemarketers at once.

Under the new rules, the commission will now have the authority to “red flag” certain numbers, which requires mobile carriers to block texts from the numbers. Regulators are also making it illegal for telemarketing texts to be sent to numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry.

Unwanted calls, including robocalls and spoofed calls, are the FCC’s top consumer complaint. The FCC has issued this guidance for people wishing to stop unwanted robocalls and texts.