Fisker introduces new vehicles, including electric pickup truck

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker intruduces the all-electric Fisker Alaska pickup truck during its inaugural “Product Vision Day” in Huntington Beach, California, on August 3, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation) — The electric vehicle company Fisker revealed a series of new prototypes, including an all-electric SUV, convertible and pickup truck.

The company presented a four-vehicle lineup Thursday in Huntington Beach, California. The forthcoming vehicles include the Ocean SUV with a Force-E offroad package; the 1,000-plus-horsepower Fisker Ronin grand-touring four-door convertible; the Fisker PEAR sustainable city EV; and the Fisker Alaska all-electric pickup truck, according to a news release.

By 2027, Fisker hopes to produce the first-ever climate-neutral vehicle.

The Fisker PEAR and the Fisker Alaska are projected to cost about $29,900 and $45,400, respectively.

Reservations are open for both the Fisker Ronin ($2,000 for the first reservation, $1,000 fully refundable for the second) and the Fisker Alaska ($250 for the first reservation, $100 fully refundable for the second), according to the release.

The company also detailed its Fisker Blade computer, which it described as a “central computing platform that will greatly reduce complexity” in future vehicles.