Florida flying car company predicts delivery in 2025

(NewsNation) — Flying cars are coming sooner than you think.

Companies are looking to turn a decades-old concept, reminiscent of “The Jetsons,” into reality in just a few short years. Morgan Stanley predicts “the urban air mobility market could be worth more than $1 trillion by 2040,” according to a report from Business Insider.

Start-ups all over the world are working to get their flying cars up and running.

The FAA recently gave clearance to a California company’s flying car to test drive and actually fly. Meanwhile, in Miami, a startup is already off the ground and speeding to the finish line.

Inside Doroni Aerospace is a two-seater flying car that can fit in your garage and take off from your driveway. “This is going to be a whole new way from point A to point B,” Doroni Aerospace marketing manager Abe Dats said.

“It will approximately go 140 mph peak. … It’ll cruise around 100 mph,” Doroni Aerospace head electrical engineer Derek Burger said. “That’s not really that fast, but it’s a good speed to get you somewhere in a short period of time.”

Doroni Aerospace CEO Doron Merdinger and his team have done more than 60 test flights. “It’s a vibration kind of thing. Then you start to stabilize. Then it’s just soft. … I was in the Air Force with the helicopters, and there’s nothing like this,” Merdinger said while describing the feel of the ride.

When asked if flying cars are the future, Merdinger responded, “No, this is the present already.” Doroni already has more than 300 pre-orders, and the goal is to go to market at the end of 2024. They predict delivery in 2025.

One model will cost between $250,000 and $300,000. Other flying car companies that have plans to go to market in the next few years will cost around the same price.