Google launches AI to help users write emails

The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Google is offering a new artificial intelligence tool to help people write their emails, the latest in the company’s AI offerings.

Called Duet AI, the tool will come as a $30 add-on for Google Workspace Enterprise. The tool can draft emails using a sender’s own words based on previous emails in the thread.

Google users will also be able to use the tool to formalize emails, add detail to messages or shorten emails that are too long.

A similar option will be available on Google Docs, allowing to change the tone of their writing, adjust formatting or summarize sections.

According to the announcement, the tool is meant to help workers save time writing repetitive emails and, according to the tech giant, can be used for communication with clients as well as internal conversations.