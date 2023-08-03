Google allows explicit image removal, updates privacy policy

(NewsNation) — Google is rolling out new protection features to enhance users’ personal information privacy and online safety.

In a Search update, users can find and request removal of personal Google results.

“We’ll be rolling out a new dashboard that will let you know if web results with your contact information are showing up on Search. Then, you can quickly request the removal of those results from Google — right in the tool. We’ll also notify you when new results from the web containing your contact info pop up in Search, to give you added peace of mind,” according to Google’s blog post.

To access this tool, select “Results about you” in the Google app.

Additionally, the company updated its policy on removing explicit images.

“We have long had policies that enable you to remove nonconsensual explicit imagery from Search,” Google wrote. “Now, we’re building on these protections to enable people to remove from Search any of their personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search.”

For example, if you uploaded explicit content to a website and deleted it, you can request its removal from Search, according to Google, even if it’s been published elsewhere without approval. It’s important to note that the policy doesn’t apply to content that’s been commercialized.