Google formally endorses right to repair

(NewsNation) — In a move towards sustainability, Google endorsed the proposed Oregon Right to Repair legislation on Thursday.

“Google believes that users should have more control over repair—including access to the same documentation, parts and tools that original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair channels have—which is often referred to as ‘Right to Repair,’” Google’s devices and services director of operations Steven Nickel wrote.

The company expressed enthusiasm for the legislation, which it sees as a potential model for other states. Google is set to testify in favor of the bill in Oregon later this week, 404 Media reported.

This legislation, seen as an inclusive compromise, aims to benefit consumers seeking affordable repair options, promote environmental sustainability and encourage companies to invest in creating more repairable and sustainable products.

Google insists that regulators prohibit “parts pairing,” a tactic employed by major manufacturers such as Apple and John Deere to artificially limit the use of specific repair parts for a given device. This comes as Apple endorsed of the right to repair in California.

However, Apple, unlike Google, does not seek to restrict parts pairing. This functional difference allows Apple to exert significant control over the types of repairs permissible for iPhones and other Apple devices. Both companies, represented by influential lobbying groups like the Consumer Technology Association, had previously opposed the right to repair, 404 Media reported.

To ensure widespread accessibility, Google has established repair operations in partnership with independent repair providers like uBreakiFix.