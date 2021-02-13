How to get the most out of your iPhone: 5 simple smartphone hacks

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — From translating conversations to tracking your sleep, the Apple iPhone offers plenty of features. But there are some little-known hacks users can do to get the most out of their smartphone.

Smartphones are built with thousands of features that are free to use. Tech expert Marc Saltzman showed NewsNation five simple hacks for the iPhone.

1) Screenshot the entire page

When you take a screengrab, tap the image that you screengrab and you’ll see at the top that there’s an option for Full Page. When you tap that and you save it as a PDF, that will be saved on your iPhone. Finally, when you look at the screen grab, it will be the entire website.

2) Turn anything into an audiobook using Speak Screen

Just go to Settings, Accessibility, Spoken Content and then Speak Screen. No matter what page you’re on, such as a book, take two fingers and swipe down from the very top of your iPhone, and you will hear those words read to you.

3) Fix Siri’s pronunciation

If Siri mispronounces a friend’s name for example, just say “That’s not how you pronounce Alyssa.” Then Siri will ask you to select from a list how it’s pronounced, and she will get it right going forward.

4) Shake to delete

If you are typing something on your phone and you realize you want to delete it, instead of manually deleting it with the backspace, all you have to do is shake your iPhone gently left and right. Your iPhone will prompt you, asking whether you want to delete that text.

5) Recording your screen

The screen record setting is not on by default, but you can add it to your control center by going into the Settings, Control Center, add Screen Recording. When you swipe down from the top right of your iPhone, you’ll see the record button. Tap it. It’ll turn red after three seconds, and you’ll be able to record everything that you’re doing on your iPhone. Then just press stop when you’re done. You can save the recording, upload it to the cloud, email it and even edit it.

It’s estimated that people only use about 10% of what their gadgets can do because they tend to do what’s most comfortable and repeat the same actions.

