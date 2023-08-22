Indeed unveils new global co-headquarters in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Indeed, the leading global hiring and matching platform, unveiled its new global co-headquarters, according to a news release.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Austin, Indeed Tower will be a model for how companies can effectively bring colleagues together that will drive forward the future of hybrid work, the release said.

The Indeed Tower has a range of unique features that redefine the concept of a contemporary workspace, as well as promote flexibility and collaboration for how employees now work, which can be seen below:

  • Strategic Location: Austin’s thriving tech scene and diverse talent pool makes it the perfect home for Indeed’s global co-headquarters. Indeed was co-founded in Austin in 2004.
  • Flexibility & Comfort: Half of the building’s conference rooms are equipped with flexible partitions, while all workspaces feature height-adjustable desks and ergonomic chairs for maximum comfort and productivity.
  • Technology & Design: From wireless-first offerings to updated video conferencing, the new co-headquarters will feature cutting-edge technology and dynamic workspaces designed to foster creativity and hybrid collaboration.
  • Sustainability: Indeed has partnered with EdgeQuarters, a female-owned and operated small business, to incorporate reusable furniture throughout the building. The office also features murals from a local artist to reflect Austin’s vibrant cultural landscape and diversity.
