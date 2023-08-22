Indeed unveils new global co-headquarters in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Indeed, the leading global hiring and matching platform, unveiled its new global co-headquarters, according to a news release.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Austin, Indeed Tower will be a model for how companies can effectively bring colleagues together that will drive forward the future of hybrid work, the release said.

The Indeed Tower has a range of unique features that redefine the concept of a contemporary workspace, as well as promote flexibility and collaboration for how employees now work, which can be seen below: