Instagram users report account suspensions

“Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” announced Meta. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — It’s a Halloween nightmare for some Instagram users who woke up Monday to a notice that their accounts were suspended.

DownDetector.com, which reports outages, shows more than 2,000 reports, which started around 9 a.m. EST.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

Instagram said it was working on an issue, tweeting: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”

It’s unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

If your account was suspended during the crash, you can contact Instagram’s Help Center via this link.