iPhone tech saves man who drove off 400 ft. cliff

An iPhone is being credited with alerting rescuers to a crash involving a car that plunged 400 feet off a cliff in California.

According to a tweet by rescue crew member Mike Leum, the man’s phone’s crash detection technology notified authorities of the crash at 10:51 p.m. Friday night on Mount Wilson Road.

The car, Leum said, had fallen 400 feet down the cliffside.

After locating the driver, an unidentified man, he was hoisted to safety by a Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopter.

The man suffered head trauma and his current condition is unknown.

Apple’s website says that their crash detection technology works on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS. It also works on the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest version of watchOS.

When a severe crash is detected, the user’s iPhone will sound an alarm and display an alert. If one is able, they can choose to call emergency services or dismiss the alert.

“If you’re unable to respond, your device automatically calls emergency services after a 20-second delay,” Apple said. “If you’ve added emergency contacts, your device sends a message to share your location and let them know that you’ve been in a severe crash.”