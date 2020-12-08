iPhone users report battery drain issues after updating operating system

CHICAGO (NewsNationNow) — Some iPhone users are reporting battery issues with the latest Apple operating system update.

According to complaints on Apple’s Developer forums and Apple Support forums, some users are complaining about reduced battery life and longer charging times after upgrading to iOS 14.2.

Some users reported that their battery drained very fast during a phone call or while texting. Other users reported that their battery keeps draining while their iPhone is simply idling.

The issues mostly appear to be affecting older iPhone models; however, some iPad users are also reporting problems.

Apple released iOS 14.2 in early November, which included security updates and other minor improvements. The iOS 14.2.1 update was released shortly after but doesn’t seem to have addressed the battery issues.

Some users also are complaining about Battery Health metric dropping significantly after the update, and some say their iPhones are getting significantly warmer during charging (or in normal operation).

The issues seem to be showing up on a variety of iPhone models, and even on iPads.

Released in early November, iOS 14.2 brought some important security updates, as well as new emoji and other minor improvements. It was followed with iOS 14.2.1, which doesn't seem to have addressed the battery issues.

We reached out to Apple for a statement about this issue but have not heard back.