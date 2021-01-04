Is Slack down? Messaging service starts the year with a global outage

The logo of Instant Messaging Service Slack is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of users reported outages on Slack Monday morning, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.

The technology outage tracker Downdetector reported issues with the messaging service since 10 a.m. EST. The majority of the issues, roughly 71%, involve connecting to the service, and 26% involve sending messages.

Slack acknowledged that users are having trouble connecting or using Slack on Monday.

“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing,” Slack said in a prepared statement.

The outage disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.

Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.

Users are also reporting outages with Google, Gmail, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Amazon Web Services Monday morning, though at a smaller scale, according to Downdetector.

Nearly 200 users have reported issues with Google and Gmail, involving log-in and search queries, as well as receiving messages. Google has not confirmed any outages with its services, as of 12 p.m. EST.

More than 120 users reported issues with Microsoft Teams, while nearly 200 reported problems with Zoom. To track those outages, visit Downdetector’s website.