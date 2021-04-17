Is Twitter down? Thousands of users report outage Friday night

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Twitter apparently went down for thousands of users Friday night.

According to the website, downdetector.com, at least 72,000 users reported issues accessing the site. Problems were first reported at approximately 7:46 ET.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter has not issued a statement yet verifying what caused the outage or when the platform will be back online.

Microsoft and Facebook have both faced system-wide outages in recent weeks.

