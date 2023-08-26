Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Top Stories
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Top Stories
Some Maui FEMA responders staying at luxury resorts
Video Icon
Video
1 rescued, 2 missing after heavy rain causes several to be washed away in Las Vegas canals
Video Icon
Video
Missing elderly SoCal woman was swept away during Tropical Storm Hilary
Video Icon
Video
Publix supermarkets no longer making “hurricane cakes”
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
‘It has feelings’: Inventor says he has built a sentient AI
Stephen L. Thaler is making waves in the artificial intelligence space
A judge ruled images created by AI cannot receive a copyright
Thaler: "How do I know it's sentient? I can watch it”
Tom Palmer
Updated:
Aug 26, 2023 / 09:16 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Mystery land buyers around California Air Force base revealed
Video Icon
Video
2 Nevada teachers placed in handcuffs at school board meeting
Video Icon
Video
Thousands of veterans’ disability claims delayed, some for years
Used car market is ‘unusual’ right now: Expert
Video Icon
Video
5 recalls in 4 weeks: All the things from Trader Joe’s you should toss
Street gangs, inmates and thousands of others stole COVID funds: DOJ