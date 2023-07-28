Jobs in food service and office support may be threatened by AI

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Customers look on as a Walmart cashier rings up their purchases at a Walmart store on August 15, 2019 in Richmond, California. Walmart beat analyst expectations with second quarter revenue of $130.4 billion. Shares of Walmart stock surged 5% in early trading on Thursday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new report from a top management consulting firm predicts that artificial intelligence could threaten some jobs.

The McKinsey Center for Government at the McKinsey Global Institute used the report to estimate the impact of generative AI — AI that can use algorithms to produce new content — on the future of the economy.

While the report notes that some fields, like health care, may continue to see strong job growth even in the face of rising automation, it also highlights some industries that will see a decline in jobs by 2030. These include:

Office support

Customer service

Food services

These jobs include everything from office assistants to cashiers, including repetitive tasks and data processing that could more efficiently be handled by automation.

Given various economic changes, the report estimates that almost 12 million workers who work in occupations where demand is falling may need to change fields by 2030.

“With millions of jobs potentially being eliminated by automation…the United States needs broad access to effective training programs as well as job-matching assistance that can help individuals find opportunities,” the report warns.

It calls on employers, nonprofits, industry groups and educational providers to work together on this challenge.