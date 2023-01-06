Social media platforms rife with McCarthy memes

(NewsNation) — As Republican Kevin McCarthy worked a fourth day and a 12th ballot of a grueling standoff to secure the position of speaker of the House, the internet flooded with jokes at his expense.

From Twitter to TikTok, social media platforms are rife with McCarthy memes.

A “Daily Show” tweet characterized McCarthy and his bid for speaker by posting a popular meme of a kid getting knocked down.

“Live look at Kevin McCarthy,” the post stated.

One TikTok user was inspired by the Lin-Manuel Miranda hit musical “Hamilton,” posting, “The US House of Representatives the past 3 days in a nutshell:” and looping a video of the song “You Don’t Have the Votes.”

“The Daily Show” used Brian McKnight’s 2001 hit song “Back at One” to poke fun at the seeming roller-coaster ride of GOP vote totals.

Regardless of one’s political party, the internet can’t get enough of McCarthy’s vote-losing saga.

The Union Pub on Capital Hill in Washington, D.C., used McCarthy’s misfortune as a gag to bring more customers in the door.

The pub began offering a $218 group drink special featuring plenty of drinks and a dose of humor. That $218 figure represents $1 for every vote McCarthy needed to be elected speaker.

Democrats were also not safe from the internet merriment, as one Twitter user posted a popular video of men dancing with the caption, “Democrats on their way to the Capitol to watch Kevin McCarthy lose again.”