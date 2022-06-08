Larger screens in cars, more distractions?

(NewsNation) — According to a new report, nearly 7,500 vehicle vs. pedestrian deaths were reported last year. That represents a four-decade high. The numbers speak to the continued dangers of distracted driving.

For years, we’ve heard of texting while driving, or driving while looking at a screen for directions. But new advancements in technology have some safety experts even more concerned.

Just this week, Apple unveiled a newer version of its popular Carplay software. At its World Wide Developers Conference, the tech giant says the software will transform the driving experience as it is designed to bring greater integration between your car and your iPhone.

The new technology would make it possible for Carplay to take over an entire vehicle’s dashboard with an infotainment center down to the gauges showing real-time data including speed and fuel level.

The new version of Carplay follows a growing trend in the automotive world, introducing bigger and bigger screens in vehicles despite concerns over distracted driving.

A recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association revealed that 2021 saw the most vehicle vs. pedestrian deaths in a single year in four decades. The nearly 7,500 pedestrian fatalities reported last year averages out to almost 20 deaths in the U.S. each day.

The association did not report how many of the deaths were due to distracted driving, but studies have repeatedly shown that talking on the phone, texting or changing the radio can distract a driver’s attention and lead to disastrous results.

Some say larger screens could prove to be another distraction, which is why the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recommends as much voice command technology as possible.

It’s not clear when or if automakers will sign on with Apple to produce future vehicles capable of integrating with the new Carplay software, but bigger screens in vehicles do seem to have taken hold.