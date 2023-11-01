LinkedIn unveils AI-powered ‘job seeker’ tool

View of main building with logo and signage at the headquarters of professional social networking company LinkedIn, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

(NewsNation) — LinkedIn announced Wednesday that it will be releasing an AI-powered tool to a select number of its premium users on its platform.

The new AI-powered resource aims to guide users through the job-seeking process by assessing whether an opening would fit the user, researching potential new opportunities and helping the users prepare for an interview. It appears to be set up in a chatbot format, where users can ask questions on the employment-focused social media site.

“Our innovative AI-powered experience has been crafted to meticulously analyze the content within your feed and across job postings, bringing to light pivotal opportunities,” the company said in a press release.

LinkedIn’s announcement of a new AI-backed job-seeking experience was tied to its celebration of surpassing 1 billion users. Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post that the tool will be able to sift through posts on the platform and summarize the takeaways of the article, highlight potential job opportunities and help craft messages to other users on the platform.

“From seamlessly assessing if a particular job is a good fit for you to identifying the best way to position yourself for it, we’ll help you find your dream role and build your confidence. With this experience, researching roles, companies, and even preparing for interviews become part of a seamless, delightful interaction on LinkedIn,” Cohen wrote in the post.

LinkedIn also revealed it will be using its parent company’s search engine, Microsoft Bing, and generative AI to power the new feature. It also said that these new features will add to the existing technology, including AI profile writing suggestions, AI-powered messaging suggestions and adding a button that premium users can customize with a link to their own website.

The feature will start to be rolled out Wednesday to some of LinkedIn’s premium users, who pay a monthly fee for additional perks on the platform.