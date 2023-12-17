Mark Zuckerberg is building a compound in Hawaii. It includes a bunker: Report

FILE – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about “News Tab” at the Paley Center, Oct. 25, 2019, in New York. A House committee called off a vote Thursday, July 27, 2023, on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(NewsNation) — Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is building a massive Hawaii compound complete with tree houses, dozens of bedrooms and even an underground bunker, according to an investigation by Wired.

The in-depth investigation by Wired said the compound is being built in Kauai, Hawaii, and reportedly cost $100 million to build.

The Wired investigation cited sources and planning documents obtained through public records requests.

Koolau Ranch, as it is reportedly called, sits on land purchased by Zuckerberg for $170 million.

The ranch will have at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms and a network of tree houses that connect some of the rooms, according to Wired.

Wired reports that the main residences will be joined by a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter that includes living spaces and an escape hatch.

Zuckerberg’s net worth was estimated in December at $119 billion by Forbes, making him the sixth richest person in the world.

