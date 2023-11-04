Zuckerberg undergoes surgery after tearing ACL during MMA training

(The Hill) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery on Friday after experiencing a knee injury during martial arts training.

The tech billionaire shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he tore his anterior cruciate ligaments — commonly called the ACL — while training for an MMA fight.

“Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me,” Zuckerberg posted. “I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit.”

He added that he still plans to compete in a fight, but will be “looking forward to doing it after I recover.”

The photo he shared showed the billionaire in a hospital bed with his left knee bandaged.

The news of his injury comes as Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk have mulled competing in a cage fight.

A potential match between to the tech moguls began in June, when Musk said he was “up for a cage match if [Zuckerberg] is,” while responding to a post about Threads, Meta’s new alternative to X. Zuckerberg responded, writing, “Send Me Location,” in an Instagram story.

At one time, Musk said he could suggest a “noble” debate instead of a cage fight. In response, Zuckerberg said it may be time to “move on,” since the Tesla CEO didn’t seem serious about the match.

In September, Musk countered that claim, saying he was still up a fight if the Facebook co-founder wanted one.

No date or location has been set for the potential match up, though Italy was floated as an “epic” location. But, with Zuckerberg out of the ring due to injury, the fight is even less likely to happen for a while.