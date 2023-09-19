Meet Aura, Sphere’s humanoid robot that interacts with guests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’s newest attraction, Sphere, continues to unveil different experiences that break ground on the technological frontier. The latest is Aura which is described as “the world’s most advanced humanoid robot.”

According to a Sphere news release, Aura was developed using advanced technology in robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence and is one of the most expressive and life-like humanoid robots in the world.

Aura is a human-like robot that will interact with guests at Sphere. (Credit: Sphere Entertainment)

“Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura, we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue,” said CEO David Dibble, with MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

There will be five Aura robots to greet guests ahead of events at the Sphere, including the upcoming experience, “Postcard from Earth”, which opens in early October. Aura will also serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbot” on digital and social platforms.

The inaugural event at Sphere will be U2’s upcoming “UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” which opens on Sept. 29.