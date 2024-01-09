Mercedes Benz AI virtual assistant unveiled at CES

FILE – The Mercedes Benz logo is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2021. Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(NewsNation) — Mercedes-Benz took center stage at the Consumer Technology Association 2024 electronics trade fair, unveiling a cutting-edge virtual assistant set to transform the driving experience.

Key features of the Mercedes-Benz in-car virtual assistant include its ability to speak in different tones, convey various emotions and ask intelligent questions to clarify user queries.

Marking a significant leap forward in automotive AI, the virtual assistant is poised to debut in upcoming vehicles, starting with the CLA class.

This includes an all-electric iteration of the compact four-door model, capitalizing on the streamlined nature of electric vehicle hardware for enhanced software capabilities.

Markus Schaefer, Mercedes’ chief technology officer, highlighted that the car itself becomes a dialogue partner, enabling users to ask questions, engage in conversations and stay productive on the go.

The assistant reportedly boasts a plausibility check for responses, utilizing both cloud data and customer feedback to cross-verify recommendations. For instance, if a recommended restaurant or shop has closed down, the assistant adjusts its information to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Schaefer emphasized the company’s commitment to providing trustworthy information through the virtual assistant, stating, “We feel that we have an obligation if we put something in the car that you can trust the information.”

In addition to Mercedes, Volkswagen showcased its voice assistant integration, leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology to read researched content to drivers during their journeys. Expected to roll out by mid-2024, Volkswagen’s assistant will engage in dialogue with users, remembering previous questions for a seamless driving experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.