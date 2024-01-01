Metaverse rape, murder could be treated as crime: UK agency

  • Wearing a VR haptic suit, you can 'feel a physical manifestation'
  • National Crime Agency: Law enforcement 'needs to prepare'
  • Graeme Biggar's statement adds to debate about regulating AI

(NewsNation) — Committing rape and murder in the Metaverse could soon be treated as a criminal offence, according to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Graeme Biggar, the head of the NCA, spoke with The Evening Standard, about the real life impact virtual reality crimes have on victims.

People wearing a VR haptic suit can “feel a physical manifestation of that rape or murder,” Biggar said.

“There is plenty of real world crime for us to be getting on with, but if you are in the Metaverse wearing a haptic suit where you can sense what is happening to and then you are sexually assaulted, raped or murdered, even if you are not wearing a haptic suit is that ok?”

The NCA is investigating ways to police the Metaverse, and Biggar said law enforcement “needs to prepare” as well.

“(We need) to help people reap the benefits of exciting technological developments, while still staying safe,” Biggar said.

