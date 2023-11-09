Mortgage lender Mr. Cooper hit with cyberattack

(NewsNation) — Mortgage company Mr. Cooper suffered a cyberattack last week that disrupted its customers’ ability to pay and potentially exposed sensitive data.

The company made the disclosure in a regulatory filing last week and said on its website Monday that it “took immediate steps to lock down our systems” when the cyberattack occurred Oct. 31. The company has since restored its system for accepting online payments.

“Rest assured, you will not incur any fees, penalties or negative credit reporting related to late payments as we work to fix this issue,” the company said in the statement.

Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country and is the largest nonbank mortgage servicer in the U.S., according to its website. The company has more than 4 million customers.

It’s unclear if any customer data was stolen in the cyberattack.

“We are actively investigating this event to determine if any data has been compromised. If customers are impacted, they will be notified and provided with identity protection services,” the company said.