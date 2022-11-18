Musk shares new hate speech policy, reinstates some accounts

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation) — Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted out new policies regarding hate speech on the platform.

“Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The policy, he noted, “applies to the individual tweet, not the whole account.”

Musk said several suspended accounts have been reinstated but a decision on former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account “has not yet been made.”

The ambiguous policy comes as Twitter continues to bleed engineers and other workers after Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “extremely hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.

While it’s not clear exactly how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer, the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, one of the busiest events on Twitter that can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.

Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting farewell messages, a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board, according to employees who still have access to the board. Dozens also took publicly to Twitter to announce they were signing off after the deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.