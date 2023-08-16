New tool aims to help protect rural broadband access

(NewsNation) — The Center on Rural Innovation has launched a new tool designed to help local governments provide more reliable broadband access to rural communities.

The Broadband Climate Risk Mitigation tool is designed for local leaders to help identify risk levels for extreme weather events like flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, extreme heat and hurricanes. The tool also offers suggested mitigation strategies that could prevent service interruptions to broadband internet.

Broadband internet has become increasingly necessary for small businesses and individuals, especially with the rise in remote work. However, those in rural areas often lack the same access to high-speed connections.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, 22.3% of rural Americans don’t have access to fixed terrestrial 25/3 Mbps broadband, compared to 1.5% of urban Americans who lack broadband access.

For local leaders looking to expand access, protecting broadband from climate and weather risks is something that will likely be needed for the future, as climate change has led to an increase in extreme weather events that scientists say is likely to continue.